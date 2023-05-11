Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
€ 175,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1
€ 670,000
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€ 48,850
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
€ 635,000
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 75,000
3 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
€ 650,000
5 room house in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
€ 780,000
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 65,300
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 446,250
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 142,800
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 136,642
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir