Residential properties for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

10 properties total found
3 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 77,000
3 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
€ 85,000
4 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
€ 130,000
House in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Area 98 m²
€ 60,000
3 room house in Novo Selo, Montenegro
3 room house
Novo Selo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€ 355,000
2 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
2 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 140,000
6 room house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
€ 135,000
House in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
€ 45,000
House in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
€ 34,000
