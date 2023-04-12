Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
3
Bar
1
Kolasin
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Condo 2 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
Condoin Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
10 Floor
€ 3,135
Budva, Becici – Contemporary design condo apartments for sale. Rich amenities; close to the …
Condo 3 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 177 m²
€ 290,000
Budva, Becici – New duplex condo for sale Duplex condo with a total area of 177 sqm is fully…
Condoin Kuljace, Montenegro
Condo
Kuljace, Montenegro
14 551 m²
Price on request
Budva, Kuljace – Land in the remote area for villa, townhouses and apartment project.  This …
Condo 1 bedroomin Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 697,000
  Fully furnished 5* hotel units for sale with the guaranteed yield rental program.  The cen…

Properties features in Montenegro

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir