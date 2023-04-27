Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
2 room apartment in Suscepan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 159,600
New residential complex in Igalo, Boko-Kotor Riviera. The total area of 2145 m2 is 5 minute…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 75,900
New one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for sale in Becici, Ivanovici district. №5 0 flo…
1 room apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 202,723
4 room house in Bigova, Montenegro
4 room house
Bigova, Montenegro
3 bath 313 m²
€ 480,000
Kotor, Bigova – Newly built 4 bedroom house close to the sea    This brand new, unfinished h…
4 room house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 320,000
For sale villa with pool, Kotor, Skaljari. Remoteness from the sea on the air line 1.6 km. L…
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bath 148 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,285,024
4 room house in Kunje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
2 bath 215 m²
€ 200,000
The village of Uteja, located in the southern part of Barskaya Riviera, nature tried more th…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 108 m²
Price on request
A modern elite residential complex in the center of Budva near the hotel Alexander and the S…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4821 For sale, a three-story semi-detached stone house in an attractive location near Ko…
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 2,300,000
D3-419. Waterfront Luxury villa in KrasiciNew Waterfront Luxury Villa in Krasici on the firs…
Villa Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Great renovated charming small hotel for sale on the seafront in Bijela, Hereg Novi – Bay of…
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 85,000
House located on a quiet street 500 meters from the sea in Zeleni Pojas. The size of the plo…
