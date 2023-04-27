Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bukovik
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bukovik, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Bukovik, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Bukovik, Montenegro
5 bath 466 m²
€ 740,000
Object area: total 466 sq.m. (house 271.18 sq.m. + semi-open terraces of 55.81 sq.m. + fully…

Properties features in Bukovik, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir