Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bukovik

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bukovik, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
126 m²
€ 166,000
The object code is 1.25.11.8792The house in the vicinity of Bar, the place of lower Marovich…
7 room house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
7 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
7 bath 365 m²
€ 1,584,575
Waterfront house for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. A luxuriously equipped villa which is spaci…
3 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
179 m²
€ 537,000
The code of property - 2.25.13.3092 the Apartment on the first line in elite housing esta…
4 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
1 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 264,393
Object code - 8.30.13.11020Offered for sale apartment in a complex with a swimming pool and …
Villa 6 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 434 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 97,000
A5-174. Two bedrooms apartment with sea view in BaosiciFor sale furnished apartmen…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 143 m²
€ 575,000
Area: 143 m2 (104 m2 + 39 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Garage space   …
House in Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
4 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 280,000
The code of a property - 5.25.11.1568 the House in Bara with a panoramic view and high-qu…
2 room house in Kamenovo, Montenegro
2 room house
Kamenovo, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
D4-325. Beautiful Townhouse In Przno In a ComplexFor sale two storey townhouse in …
6 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
The object code is 0.n/a.728. Villa in Kindness on the first line, Boca Kotor Bay, Montenegr…

Properties features in Bukovik, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir