Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
A duplex apartment of 79m2 is for sale in the fantastic location of Topliski Put in Budva. T…
€174,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
A duplex apartment with an area of ​​82m2 is for sale in a fantastic location Topliski Put i…
€180,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for the perfect accommodation for your vacation in Budva? We have a solution…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€640,800
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€613,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€613,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€621,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€595,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€595,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€621,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€546,100
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€597,300
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€616,600
