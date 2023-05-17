Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Chalets for sale in Budva, Montenegro

Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 450 m²
Price on request
Beautiful three storey villa with splendid sea view for sale in Risan, situated only 200 fro…
Villa Villa in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
€ 97,094
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
4 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
D4-066. Perfect Panoramic Sea View Villa in BlizikuceThis luxury villa has stunning views fr…
Apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
€ 162,373
For sale apartments of different sizes and layouts in an elite complex, in the village of Be…
1 room apartment in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
€ 75,054
NUM 4294 Apartments for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. The apartments have an area of 40 m2 a…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
€ 110,078
Apartment for sale in Becici, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 58 m2 and…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 205 m²
€ 400,285
NUM 1113 Villa for sale, which was built in accordance with the European standards. The vill…
6 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 524 m²
€ 4,000,000
"Suite" villa in Utech with its beach, wharf and swimming pool. A unique villa with direc…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 233,097
This excellent 70m² apartment in Budva offers luxurious furnishings and stunning sea vi…
3 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 110,000
The code of a property - 00242 the One-storey house of 100 sq.m (a corridor and the living…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€ 115,000
Apartment area 70 m2 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sea view, garage. The new house, built by a …
4 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
€ 130,240
The lux duplex three-bedroom apartment 122m2
