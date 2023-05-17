Montenegro
Show properties list
Bar Municipality
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Budva
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Budva, Montenegro
Chalet
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
12
12
450 m²
Price on request
Beautiful three storey villa with splendid sea view for sale in Risan, situated only 200 fro…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1
1
1 m²
€ 97,094
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
Recommend
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
4
600 m²
3
€ 2,300,000
D4-066. Perfect Panoramic Sea View Villa in BlizikuceThis luxury villa has stunning views fr…
Recommend
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 162,373
For sale apartments of different sizes and layouts in an elite complex, in the village of Be…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1
40 m²
€ 75,054
NUM 4294 Apartments for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. The apartments have an area of 40 m2 a…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1
58 m²
€ 110,078
Apartment for sale in Becici, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 58 m2 and…
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
8
205 m²
€ 400,285
NUM 1113 Villa for sale, which was built in accordance with the European standards. The vill…
Recommend
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
6
524 m²
€ 4,000,000
"Suite" villa in Utech with its beach, wharf and swimming pool. A unique villa with direc…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2
1
70 m²
€ 233,097
This excellent 70m² apartment in Budva offers luxurious furnishings and stunning sea vi…
Recommend
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
3
100 m²
€ 110,000
The code of a property - 00242 the One-storey house of 100 sq.m (a corridor and the living…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3
2
70 m²
€ 115,000
Apartment area 70 m2 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sea view, garage. The new house, built by a …
Recommend
4 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4
2
122 m²
3
€ 130,240
The lux duplex three-bedroom apartment 122m2
Recommend
