Apartments for sale in Budva, Montenegro

Apartments in Budva: comfortable propery in Montenegro

Budva is a popular resort city in Montenegro located next to the Adriatic Sea. It is a popular tourist destination due to its endless sandy beaches and clean environment. Because of the mild subtropical climate, vacation time here lasts from May to October with a regular temperature of +25-30 C.

The Balkan seaside resort is famous not only for its nature. There are several attractions in the city, such as the Citadela Fortress that offers scenic views of the mountains and the Adriatic. Religious sites deserve a special mention. The most visited among them are the Church of St. Mary and the Podmaine Monastery.

Who should buy an apartment in Budva

The purchase of local real estate is attractive for all foreigners with no exception. By investing in Budva apartments and houses buyers will be able to:

use the purchased property as a vacation home;

make a profit from renting an apartment or a house in Budva;

get a residence permit in Montenegro with the right to get permanent residence in 5 years due to buying property.

How much do apartments in Budva cost

The local property prices are almost 2 times lower than in other resort places of Montenegro. On average, they range from €1000 to €1300 per square meter. At this price one can buy a secondary-market apartment in multi-story buildings.

In new buildings apartments cost €2000-3000 per sq. m. In return, the buyer gets an apartment with more spacious living space. Such objects are sold in large numbers on the coast and in the city center.