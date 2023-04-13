Montenegro
Pool Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
320 m²
€ 520,000
Budva, Rezevici – Furnished villa with pool for sale in Perazica do This modern villa is f…
Villa Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
632 m²
€ 2,300,000
Budva, Rezevici – Luxury villa near the beach with stunning sea views for sale This is a ful…
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
434 m²
€ 800,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury stone villa with the pool in exclusive suburbs of Budva. Disco…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 bath
668 m²
€ 2,500,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury villa in Italian style with superb sea view for sale This uniq…
Villa 6 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 bath
805 m²
Price on request
Budva, Sveti Stefan – Luxury villa on prime location with sea views for sale This elegant vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 bath
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Budva, Blizikuće – Two off-plan upscale villas near Sveti Stefan According to the investor’s…
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
285 m²
€ 1,150,000
Budva, Perazica do – Newly constructed state-of-art villa near the beach This villa is pic…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
468 m²
€ 2,600,000
Stylish three-floor villa with astonishing views and numerous facilities – Budva, Rezevici T…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
573 m²
€ 3,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Luxury villa with the pool on the cliff for sale Villa is perched above t…
