Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
78
Villa
Clear all
97 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A villa under construction is offered for sale. Villa 190 m2, + garage 36m2 + terrace clo…
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 470,000
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 430,000
New villa in Bulariq, a village located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and Bara…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bath
214 m²
€ 950,000
For sale two chic villas in a quiet village of Tudorovichi, the Budvan Riviera overlooking t…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Seoca, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
588 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a spacious, recently completely renovated house with a sea view in the vicinity of …
Villa 9 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 700 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
160 m²
Price on request
On sale is a modern European-style villa in a quiet location in Ivanovichi in the resort tow…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath
164 m²
€ 750,000
wp: paragraph Not many real estate properties can confidently say that their windows offer …
Villa 3 room villa
Seoca, Montenegro
2 bath
118 m²
€ 250,000
Cozy family house in the suburbs of Budva - the village of Prievor. The place is on a hill, …
Villa 4 room villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
NUM 4725 A complex of 6 stone villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea view in Rezevici,…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
Villa 3 room villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
438 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
332 m²
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map