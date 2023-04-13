Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 5 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
241 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A villa under construction is offered for sale. Villa 190 m2, + garage 36m2 + terrace clo…
Villa 4 room villain Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 470,000
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
Villa 4 room villain Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 430,000
New villa in Bulariq, a village located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and Bara…
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bath 214 m²
€ 950,000
For sale two chic villas in a quiet village of Tudorovichi, the Budvan Riviera overlooking t…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 3 room villain Rafailovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Seoca, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Seoca, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 588 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a spacious, recently completely renovated house with a sea view in the vicinity of …
Villa 9 room villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 700 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath 160 m²
Price on request
On sale is a modern European-style villa in a quiet location in Ivanovichi in the resort tow…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath 164 m²
€ 750,000
wp: paragraph Not many real estate properties can confidently say that their windows offer …
Villa 3 room villain Seoca, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Seoca, Montenegro
2 bath 118 m²
€ 250,000
Cozy family house in the suburbs of Budva - the village of Prievor. The place is on a hill, …
Villa 4 room villain Lapcici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
NUM 4725 A complex of 6 stone villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea view in Rezevici,…
Villa 4 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath 380 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale   This modern stone vill…
Villa 3 room villain Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
438 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villain Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
332 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
