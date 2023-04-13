Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
Townhouse 9 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 941 In a quiet area of Budva Riviera part of the house (townhouse) for sale, with a t…

