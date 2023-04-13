Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
6
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 95,000
Studio apartment with sea view in Becici, furnished and equipped. Located on the 2nd floor …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,000
The 49 m2 studio apartment is located in a premium residential complex in the exclusive dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,600
Studio in LCD with pool near the beach in Becici Studio apartment of 48 m2 is located in …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 106,450
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir