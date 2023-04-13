Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
10
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Boreti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 700,000
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 rooms
Boreti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 562 m²
Price on request
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 265 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,350,000
Penthouse with three bedrooms on the seventh floor. With a large terrace with a wonderful pa…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 183 m² 13/13 Floor
€ 681,503
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 365,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 210,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 566 m²
€ 2,600,000
Object code: S2126 Luxurious two-story penthouse in & laquo; Dukley Gardens & raquo; (Bud…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 476,344

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir