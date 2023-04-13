Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Multilevel-apartment
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
1
Multilevel apartments
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
5 bath
650 m²
€ 2,510,919
For sale a luxurious and spacious five-bedroom villa in a quiet location. From all windows a…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 128,546
The code of a property - 1.30.14.6111 the Beginning of sales of apartments in the closed…
2 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
73 m²
€ 168,747
Object code - 4.25.11.10612 Characteristics of the house: - one-story house with an area of …
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
83 m²
€ 177,911
NUM 3731 Apartment for sale in Baosici, Herceg Novi. Apartment has an area of 83 m2.…
Villa 4 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Price on request
Newly built villa in Krstac, Budva, is available for rent. The villa of 350 m2 is located on…
Villa 3 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
190 m²
€ 794,104
Villa area: 190 m2 Land area: 800 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Swimming pool …
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 118,607
NUM 4657 One-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac, just 200m from the highway. The apa…
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 228,305
House in Shushna with beautiful sea views. The area of the house is 180 m2, the area of the …
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 216,110
Modern one-bedroom apartment of 85m2 in Rosino, Budva. The apartment consists of a spacio…
5 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
432 m²
€ 823,652
The house has a breathtaking view. Premium property on the first line, with the beach being…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 226,320
A4-999. Luxury Apartment in Budva Luxury apartment 100 meters from the sea in a new house. T…
Villa 5 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 665,062
Residential area: 200m2 Land area: 1.566m2 (or 2.847m2 with the adjacent land area) Bedroo…
