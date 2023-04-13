Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
1
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 6 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
7 bath 440 m² Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
This is the final word in investment with excellent returns. This property is situated in Be…

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir