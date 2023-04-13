Pool Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room housein Marovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath 135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room housein Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath 271 m² 5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
Housein Rustovo, Montenegro
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m² 2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce  – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath 380 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale   This modern stone vill…
5 room housein Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bath 1 000 m² 4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Rafailovichi – Penthouse for sale This two-story penthouse of 1,000 sqm consists of 5…
6 room housein Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 632 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Chic villa with fully finished interior decoration. The sea is only 200 meters away. Direct …
3 room housein Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Villa with a total area of 200 sq.m, 2 living floors plus ground floor, each living floor of…
5 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Incredible stone villa in the Mediterranean style with panoramic sea views in the village of…
Housein Becici, Montenegro
House
Becici, Montenegro
274 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Beautiful villa just a 15-minute walk from the sea. Villa three floors, beautiful sea views.…
6 room housein Marovici, Montenegro
6 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Large villa located near St. Stephen and Rezhevich. The area of the villa is 360 m2, a plot …
4 room housein Becici, Montenegro
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
The area of the house 205 m2 is located on a plot of 420 m2 in the village of Bečichi. In fr…
6 room housein Becici, Montenegro
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 367,500
A wonderful four-story villa in Becici with great views of the sea and mountains is offered …
Villa Villa 9 bathroomsin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
4 room housein Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 320 m²
€ 520,000
Budva, Rezevici – Furnished villa with pool for sale in Perazica do   This modern villa is f…
Villa Villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
632 m²
€ 2,300,000
Budva, Rezevici – Luxury villa near the beach with stunning sea views for sale This is a ful…
8 room housein Becici, Montenegro
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 387 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Villa is located in the village of Becici, just 900 meters from the sea among silence and …
6 room housein Becici, Montenegro
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villa for sale in Ivanovichy, Becici. The total area of the villa is 400 m2, on a plo…
6 room housein Becici, Montenegro
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
New villa in Ivanovichy, Becici. Just 1.2 km from Hotel Splendid and 1.5 km from the sea. Vi…
6 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 575 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Incredible villa in the village of Rejevici, Budvana Riviera . Rejevici is a beautiful pla…
2 room housein Boreti, Montenegro
2 room house
Boreti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 156 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
We bring to your attention on the front row of the sea a luxury apartment located in the res…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 434 m²
€ 800,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury stone villa with the pool in exclusive suburbs of Budva. Disco…
Villa 5 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 bath 668 m²
€ 2,500,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury villa in Italian style with superb sea view for sale This uniq…
House 2 bathroomsin Becici, Montenegro
House 2 bathrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 280 m²
€ 980,000
Budva, Becici – Luxury penthouse overlooking Riviera for sale This luxurious two bedroom pen…
Villa 6 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 bath 805 m²
Price on request
Budva, Sveti Stefan – Luxury villa on prime location with sea views for sale This elegant vi…
Villa 5 room villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 bath 600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Budva, Blizikuće – Two off-plan upscale villas near Sveti Stefan According to the investor’s…
Villa 4 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 285 m²
€ 1,150,000
Budva, Perazica do – Newly constructed state-of-art villa near the beach   This villa is pic…
Villa 4 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath 468 m²
€ 2,600,000
Stylish three-floor villa with astonishing views and numerous facilities – Budva, Rezevici T…

