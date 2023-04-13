Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
194
House
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
271 m²
5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m²
2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
5 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bath
1 000 m²
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Rafailovichi – Penthouse for sale This two-story penthouse of 1,000 sqm consists of 5…
6 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
632 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Chic villa with fully finished interior decoration. The sea is only 200 meters away. Direct …
3 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Villa with a total area of 200 sq.m, 2 living floors plus ground floor, each living floor of…
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Incredible stone villa in the Mediterranean style with panoramic sea views in the village of…
House
Becici, Montenegro
274 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Beautiful villa just a 15-minute walk from the sea. Villa three floors, beautiful sea views.…
6 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Large villa located near St. Stephen and Rezhevich. The area of the villa is 360 m2, a plot …
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
The area of the house 205 m2 is located on a plot of 420 m2 in the village of Bečichi. In fr…
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 367,500
A wonderful four-story villa in Becici with great views of the sea and mountains is offered …
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
4 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
320 m²
€ 520,000
Budva, Rezevici – Furnished villa with pool for sale in Perazica do This modern villa is f…
Villa Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
632 m²
€ 2,300,000
Budva, Rezevici – Luxury villa near the beach with stunning sea views for sale This is a ful…
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
387 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Villa is located in the village of Becici, just 900 meters from the sea among silence and …
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villa for sale in Ivanovichy, Becici. The total area of the villa is 400 m2, on a plo…
6 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
New villa in Ivanovichy, Becici. Just 1.2 km from Hotel Splendid and 1.5 km from the sea. Vi…
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
575 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Incredible villa in the village of Rejevici, Budvana Riviera . Rejevici is a beautiful pla…
2 room house
Boreti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
156 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
We bring to your attention on the front row of the sea a luxury apartment located in the res…
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
434 m²
€ 800,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury stone villa with the pool in exclusive suburbs of Budva. Disco…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 bath
668 m²
€ 2,500,000
Budva, Skocidjevojka – Luxury villa in Italian style with superb sea view for sale This uniq…
House 2 bathrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
280 m²
€ 980,000
Budva, Becici – Luxury penthouse overlooking Riviera for sale This luxurious two bedroom pen…
Villa 6 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 bath
805 m²
Price on request
Budva, Sveti Stefan – Luxury villa on prime location with sea views for sale This elegant vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 bath
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Budva, Blizikuće – Two off-plan upscale villas near Sveti Stefan According to the investor’s…
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
285 m²
€ 1,150,000
Budva, Perazica do – Newly constructed state-of-art villa near the beach This villa is pic…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
468 m²
€ 2,600,000
Stylish three-floor villa with astonishing views and numerous facilities – Budva, Rezevici T…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map