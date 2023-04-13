Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
194
House
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath
144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
House
Becici, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 420,000
House with apartments for tourist rental in Becici Business property for sale. House with …
Villa 5 room villa
Seoca, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
588 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a spacious, recently completely renovated house with a sea view in the vicinity of …
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
3 room house
Prijevor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
Two-story house for sale in Prijevor. Only 1200 m from Jaz beach and 100 meters from Aquapar…
6 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
390 m²
€ 1,850,000
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
387 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Villa is located in the village of Becici, just 900 meters from the sea among silence and …
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
575 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Incredible villa in the village of Rejevici, Budvana Riviera . Rejevici is a beautiful pla…
6 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 950,000
Think of where to spend time calmly and secluded in harmony with nature ? You have a big, …
4 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
465 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Fantastic villa in Rezevici, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . T…
5 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,550,000
Fantastic chalet in Rezevici, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
The new mansion in the green and picturesque settlement of Rezhevichi lonely and and from…
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map