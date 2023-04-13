Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Montenegro
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
289 properties total found

Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
2 room house
Марковичи, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 500,000
For sale a complex of houses with a swimming pool in Markovichi, near Budva. The complex con…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath
144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
285 m²
€ 360,000
New built house in traditional style with stone fasade. Location near Sveti Stefan, in vill…
3 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
D4-398. Two-storey villa in Beciciach with panoramic sea viewsFor sale villa under construct…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A villa under construction is offered for sale. Villa 190 m2, + garage 36m2 + terrace clo…
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
495 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Offered for sale villa in Ivanovichi. The villa has 4 floors plus a basement, with a tota…
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 470,000
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 430,000
New villa in Bulariq, a village located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and Bara…
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
D4-397. Sweet House in Becici with a Sea ViewFor sale small house in Becici with a sea view.…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
318 m²
€ 1,350,000
2 luxury villas are located in Rezevici The villas are located on a plot of 1955m2 next to a…
4 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
217 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent property , located in Rezevici , the most beautiful and exclusive part of Monten…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bath
214 m²
€ 950,000
For sale two chic villas in a quiet village of Tudorovichi, the Budvan Riviera overlooking t…
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
371 m²
€ 1,675,000
NUM 3941 Trospratna kuća u Becicima, grad Budva. Površina kuće je 371 m2, površina …
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 240,000
Sale of houses in Bulariq, Budva. The area of the house is 170 m2, the area of the plot is …
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
245 m²
€ 530,000
Two houses with beautiful sea views. Both new ones were built: one was built 7 years ago, an…
House
Becici, Montenegro
452 m²
€ 525,000
House with 8 apartments and 1 apartment in Becici Business property for sale. House with a…
House
Becici, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 420,000
House with apartments for tourist rental in Becici Business property for sale. House with …
