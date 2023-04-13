Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
2
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 316,286
NUM 5087 An exclusive offer is offered for sale - a new luxury complex on the seafront i…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 76,433
Object code - 2.25.13.11229For sale studio in the center of Bar. Area 33m2. Located on the 6…
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
183 m²
€ 1,786,735
Object code - 1.30.728.9030 Sale of LUX class villa in an elite complex in Budva, Zavala Pen…
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
650 m²
€ 2,124,623
Villa "Hacienda" is located in the village of Krimovitsa (Budva) and is located above the Za…
Villa Villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 1,191,156
The code of the property - 3.30.728.1474 The country house of 200 sq.m. and of 350 sq.m…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 101,248
The code of a property - 2.30.13.1523 the New Apartment. Petrovats. Budvansky Riviera. …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
75 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bath
109 m²
2 Floor
€ 202,675
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 79,410
A4-1527. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale one bedroom apartment with a…
House
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 534,174
House with the possibility to build 2 more floors, the central part of Budva Three-storey h…
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
80 m²
€ 435,642
Luxury apartment in the center of Tivat, near the exclusive marina Porto Montenegro. Its loc…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
92 m²
€ 291,576
NUM 3118 Luxury apartment for sale in the central area of Budva. The apartment is situat…
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map