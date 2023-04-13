Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
2
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 316,286
NUM 5087 An exclusive offer is offered for sale - a new luxury complex on the seafront i…
1 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 76,433
Object code - 2.25.13.11229For sale studio in the center of Bar. Area 33m2. Located on the 6…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
183 m²
€ 1,786,735
Object code - 1.30.728.9030 Sale of LUX class villa in an elite complex in Budva, Zavala Pen…
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath 650 m²
€ 2,124,623
Villa "Hacienda" is located in the village of Krimovitsa (Budva) and is located above the Za…
Villa Villain Montenegro, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 1,191,156
The code of the property - 3.30.728.1474 The country house of 200 sq.m. and of 350 sq.m…
1 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 101,248
The code of a property - 2.30.13.1523 the New Apartment. Petrovats. Budvansky Riviera. …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
75 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bath 109 m² 2 Floor
€ 202,675
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 79,410
A4-1527. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale one bedroom apartment with a…
Housein Budva, Montenegro
House
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 534,174
House with the possibility to build 2 more floors, the central part of Budva Three-storey h…
2 room apartmentin Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath 80 m²
€ 435,642
Luxury apartment in the center of Tivat, near the exclusive marina Porto Montenegro. Its loc…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
92 m²
€ 291,576
NUM 3118 Luxury apartment for sale in the central area of Budva. The apartment is situat…

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir