Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
2
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
710 m²
€ 3,474,206
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
4 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 327,568
For sale duplex area of ​​155 m2. Duplex is located in close proximity to the faculty, b…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 365 m²
€ 1,389,683
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
4 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
295 m²
€ 395,357
NUM 3931 House for sale in Dobrim Vodama. The house area is 295 m2 and the plot area …
Apartmentin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
166 m²
€ 425,009
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 201,206
Object code - 1.26.13.11184Price: 202 700 euros Parking space: € 10,000 Apartment 75 m2. Be…
1 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 134,005
NUM 4382 Apartment for sale in the complex in Przno, near Sveti Stefan and the city of …
4 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 531,057
Old Stone House in Jenovichi, Herceg Novi The area of the house is 100 m2, the area of the p…
Apartmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 106,436
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
5 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
5 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
362 m²
€ 731,411
NUM 5203 For sale a two-story house with a sea view. The house is located in a quiet nei…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 169 m²
€ 317,642
Apartment for sale in Budva, 200 meters from the beach. New residential building, apartment …
5 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
7 bath 500 m²
€ 1,240,323
House for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat, on the first line to the sea. The entire plot area o…

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir