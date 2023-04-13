Montenegro
Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
2
Duplex
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
710 m²
€ 3,474,206
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
4 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 327,568
For sale duplex area of 155 m2. Duplex is located in close proximity to the faculty, b…
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
365 m²
€ 1,389,683
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
295 m²
€ 395,357
NUM 3931 House for sale in Dobrim Vodama. The house area is 295 m2 and the plot area …
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
166 m²
€ 425,009
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 201,206
Object code - 1.26.13.11184Price: 202 700 euros Parking space: € 10,000 Apartment 75 m2. Be…
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 134,005
NUM 4382 Apartment for sale in the complex in Przno, near Sveti Stefan and the city of …
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 531,057
Old Stone House in Jenovichi, Herceg Novi The area of the house is 100 m2, the area of the p…
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 106,436
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
5 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
362 m²
€ 731,411
NUM 5203 For sale a two-story house with a sea view. The house is located in a quiet nei…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
169 m²
€ 317,642
Apartment for sale in Budva, 200 meters from the beach. New residential building, apartment …
5 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
7 bath
500 m²
€ 1,240,323
House for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat, on the first line to the sea. The entire plot area o…
