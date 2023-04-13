Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Condos
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
3
Condo
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 1,191,156
Villa in Montenegro, Petrovac. Located on a quiet street 500 meters from the sea. Section s…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
48 m²
€ 89,337
The Buena Vista complex is located at the very top of the mountain, from the spacious terrac…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 197,784
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
134 m²
€ 434,582
We offer for sale a unique, brand new (built in 2022), luxury penthouse in the resort villag…
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 248,158
D2-026. House in Kumbor resort villageExcellent house, renovated with new furniture, up to 5…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 68,491
А5-217. One bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale one bedroom apartment in Kotor. Apartm…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
49 m²
€ 88,344
On sale of an apartment in a new residential complex in Good Water. Apartments from 49.22m…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 741,689
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
273 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 689,878
A4-1266-2. New Complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva For sale beautiful new residence complex in Ti…
Villa 4 room villa
Radovici, Montenegro
286 m²
€ 3,474,206
Villa super luxury class on the Tivat Riviera. Beautiful, spacious, very cozy. This vill…
House
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
92 m²
€ 104,226
For sale in the complex are presented: single-storey villas and two-storey. One-storey villa…
4 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
228 m²
€ 452,639
Spacious apartment duplex in a new house in the heart of Budva city. Apartment area 228 m2 i…
