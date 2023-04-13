Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
3
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
9 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 1,191,156
Villa in Montenegro, Petrovac. Located on a quiet street 500 meters from the sea. Section s…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath 48 m²
€ 89,337
The Buena Vista complex is located at the very top of the mountain, from the spacious terrac…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 197,784
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 134 m²
€ 434,582
We offer for sale a unique, brand new (built in 2022), luxury penthouse in the resort villag…
Housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 248,158
D2-026. House in Kumbor resort villageExcellent house, renovated with new furniture, up to 5…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 68,491
А5-217. One bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale one bedroom apartment in Kotor.  Apartm…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
49 m²
€ 88,344
On sale of an apartment in a new residential complex in Good Water. Apartments from 49.22m…
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 741,689
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 273 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 689,878
A4-1266-2. New Complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva For sale beautiful new residence complex in Ti…
Villa 4 room villain Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Radovici, Montenegro
286 m²
€ 3,474,206
Villa super luxury class on the Tivat Riviera. Beautiful, spacious, very cozy. This vill…
Housein Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 92 m²
€ 104,226
For sale in the complex are presented: single-storey villas and two-storey. One-storey villa…
4 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 228 m²
€ 452,639
Spacious apartment duplex in a new house in the heart of Budva city. Apartment area 228 m2 i…

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
