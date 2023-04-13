Montenegro
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,384
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 240,000
2 room apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
9/14 Floor
€ 365,000
Furnished apartment for sale in a residential complex, on the first line in the city of Budv…
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 360,000
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 370,000
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 327,600
New apartment in a residential complex with swimming pool. Area: 117 m2. The apartment consi…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 338,000
A spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 361,000
Fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, spacious living room, two bathrooms and two terraces.…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 339,300
A new spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. Housing complex with a management company…
3 room apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
6/6 Floor
€ 499,000
Exclusive penthouse in a quiet area of Budva with open sea views. A bright and comfortable …
2 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 157,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms 7 floor. 45sq.m, mountain view. Free apartments: 4,5,6 floors: …
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 114,000
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,231
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 212,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor overlooking the pool and mountains. It is possible…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 201,000
Apartment with two bedrooms on the ground floor with partial sea views.
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 350,000
For sale luxury two-room apartment in the "Harmony" complex, Becici. The apartment is divide…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
€ 309,600
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 378,000
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
283 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale four-room apartment with decoration, area 283 m2, in a closed residential comple…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
138 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 320,000
The protected complex is located in Bechichi, Ivanovichi, at an altitude of 80 meters above …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/13 Floor
€ 124,428
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 790,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 365,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 210,000
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 361,000
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 406,600
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 252,000
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Comfortable one bedroom apartment in a complex with pool This comfortable on…
