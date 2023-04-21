Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro

Ljesnica
28
Nedakusi
23
Potkrajci
23
House To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5129 We offer for sale a two-storey house with a view of the courtyard, mountains and th…
9 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
9 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 450,000
9 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
9 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 5117 We offer for sale a spacious, large house with flats and apartments in the town of …
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 155,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 380,000
NUM 5109 New house in Dobre Vode, a settlement located in Bar. The area of the house is …
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 175,000
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 143,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 380,000
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 136,000
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 505,000
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 505,000
NUM 4992 For sale this stunning two-storey house complete with a private swimming pool in Do…
Villa 3 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 2740 House for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda in the Sunset Villas complex - a complex of vi…
Villa 6 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 735,000
NUM 4570 House with separate entrances to each floor in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar.…
Villa 6 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 735,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
366 m²
€ 937,000
NUM 1971 On a spacious plot of 660 m2, within walking distance from the sea, in the area …
5 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
237 m²
€ 740,000
NUM 2377 Three-storey house for sale in the area of ​​Dobra Voda, municipality Bar. The a…
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
61 m²
€ 80,000
NUM 3727 Tiny house in Dobre Vode, not far from the Veliki Pjesak beach. This is the…
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
295 m²
€ 400,000
NUM 3931 House for sale in Dobrim Vodama. The house area is 295 m2 and the plot area …
4 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 320,000
NUM 3762 Modern house in Dobre Vode, near the city of Budva. The area of ​​the house…
5 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 107,000
NUM 4089 Modern house in Dobra Voda, near the city of Bar. The area of ​​the house is…
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 330,000
NUM 4569 House with separate entrances to each floor in Dobra Voda, near the town of Ba…
2 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 330,000
5 room house in Kukulje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 107,000
4 room house in Banje Selo, Montenegro
4 room house
Banje Selo, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 170,000
Object code - 1.25.11.9057 A new house is offered for sale in the city of Bar, Polé district…
House in Banje Selo, Montenegro
House
Banje Selo, Montenegro
340 m²
€ 180,000
The object code is 1.25.11.8890. A new house in Poland without interior decoration. High-qua…
Villa Villa in Banje Selo, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Banje Selo, Montenegro
250 m²
€ 380,000
The code of a property - 2.25.728.2944 Is Fored Sale by the new house with the pool in B…
4 room house in Banje Selo, Montenegro
4 room house
Banje Selo, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 250,000
The code of a property - 2.25.11.2614 the City of Bars and Polye House new building of …
5 room house in Banje Selo, Montenegro
5 room house
Banje Selo, Montenegro
299 m²
€ 300,000
The code of a property - 2.25.11.1476 of Bars. Field. New two-storeyed house. The area …

Properties features in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir