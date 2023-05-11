Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Herceg Novi
  Bijela
  Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

4 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 370,000
4 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 150,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 1,950,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
3 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 290,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
House in Bijela, Montenegro
House
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€ 600,000
House 3 bathrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 699,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 710 m²
€ 3,500,000
House in Bijela, Montenegro
House
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
€ 470,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
€ 320,000
3 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 130,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 290,000
Villa Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
