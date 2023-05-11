Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Bijela
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 370,000
4 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 150,000
5 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
€ 320,000
Realting.com
Go