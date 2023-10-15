Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bijela
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 620 For sale beautiful house, duplex in Biel, Herceg Novi House and plot with foundatio…
€115,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir