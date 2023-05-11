Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Bijela
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 215,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 340,000
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
€ 80,000
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 450,000
4 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 140,000
4 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 175,000
3 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 400,000
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€ 159,000
Realting.com
Go