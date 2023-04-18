Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Berane Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Berane Municipality, Montenegro

5 properties total found
5 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
5 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
362 m²
€ 740,000
NUM 5203 For sale a two-story house with a sea view. The house is located in a quiet nei…
4 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
4 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 4928 A plot with a house for sale, located 2,500m fr om Jaz beach and about 3,000m f…
7 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
7 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 425 m²
€ 305,000
Two Houses in Seoce, with a big plot 1000 m2 . One house has 3 floors, first one is finished…
3 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
3 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 780,000
New luxury villa located near the beach Jaz, only 2km from it, and 5km away from the center …
2 room housein Seoce, Montenegro
2 room house
Seoce, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 75,000
Old stone house in Seoce, on a plot of 280m2. The house of about 100 2 has 2 floors. On the …

Properties features in Berane Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir