Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Sveti Stefan
  5. Becici

Pool Residential properties for sale in Becici, Montenegro

58 properties total found
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 53 m²
€ 128,315
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment with sea views in a complex with a swimming pool and restaurant. Located in a new …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath 256 m²
€ 650,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 41 m²
€ 147,600
A comfortable picturesque club house with a swimming pool, spa and panoramic views from the …
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 107 m²
€ 406,600
For sale: Elite real estate - apartment with sea views in Becici luxury Luxury apartments w…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath 184 m²
€ 731,768
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m²
€ 320,000
Area: 84 sq.m. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 terraces with sea views Price: 320,000 euros, incl…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 39 m²
€ 138,454
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euro partial furniture bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom -…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 177,365
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros, partial furniture-bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 87 m²
€ 311,580
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros ( № 203 ) partial bonus furniture 50 sqm …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath 127 m²
€ 476,344
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 42 m²
€ 117,500
For sale: Studio apartment with sea view in a new building in Becici The apartment is brigh…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 39 m²
€ 107,000
5 room house in Becici, Montenegro
5 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in a new house in Bechichi, with a parking space in an undergr…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 35 m²
Price on request
For sale: Apartment in a new building with sea views in Bechichi To the sea: 6-7 min walk …
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 36 m²
Price on request
Residential complex from the Developer with a swimming pool, bar and gym in Bečić. 10 minute…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 60 m²
€ 108,000
For sale 2 apartments in a new building with sea views and a swimming pool, close to the bea…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 61 m²
€ 134,200
Apartments in Montenegro from a developer. Residential complex from the Developer with a swi…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 42 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of 42m2 on the…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 138 m²
€ 260,000
Apartment in Becici - chic penthouse in a complex with a pool in Montenegro Area: 138 sq.…
2 room house in Becici, Montenegro
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 72 m²
€ 180,250
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 286,000
The prestigious residential complex is located in the resort village of Bechichi, famous for…
2 room house in Becici, Montenegro
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 99 m²
€ 168,300
The prestigious residential complex is located in the resort village of Bechichi, famous for…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 88 m²
€ 220,000
For sale in Bečiichi with a luxurious terrace in a complex with a swimming pool and restaura…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 51 m²
€ 96,000
Area: 51 sq.m. To the sea: 400 meters to the sea Google maps: 42.284796, 18.875890 Price:…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 113,384
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
Apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 327,600
New apartment in a residential complex with swimming pool. Area: 117 m2. The apartment consi…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 130 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 338,000
A spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir