Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Becici
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
53 m²
€ 128,315
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
50 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment with sea views in a complex with a swimming pool and restaurant. Located in a new …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath
256 m²
€ 650,000
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
41 m²
€ 147,600
A comfortable picturesque club house with a swimming pool, spa and panoramic views from the …
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
107 m²
€ 406,600
For sale: Elite real estate - apartment with sea views in Becici luxury Luxury apartments w…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath
184 m²
€ 731,768
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
84 m²
€ 320,000
Area: 84 sq.m. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 terraces with sea views Price: 320,000 euros, incl…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
39 m²
€ 138,454
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euro partial furniture bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom -…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
50 m²
€ 177,365
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros, partial furniture-bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
87 m²
€ 311,580
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros ( № 203 ) partial bonus furniture 50 sqm …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
127 m²
€ 476,344
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
42 m²
€ 117,500
For sale: Studio apartment with sea view in a new building in Becici The apartment is brigh…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
39 m²
€ 107,000
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in a new house in Bechichi, with a parking space in an undergr…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
35 m²
Price on request
For sale: Apartment in a new building with sea views in Bechichi To the sea: 6-7 min walk …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
36 m²
Price on request
Residential complex from the Developer with a swimming pool, bar and gym in Bečić. 10 minute…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
60 m²
€ 108,000
For sale 2 apartments in a new building with sea views and a swimming pool, close to the bea…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
61 m²
€ 134,200
Apartments in Montenegro from a developer. Residential complex from the Developer with a swi…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
42 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of 42m2 on the…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
138 m²
€ 260,000
Apartment in Becici - chic penthouse in a complex with a pool in Montenegro Area: 138 sq.…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 286,000
The prestigious residential complex is located in the resort village of Bechichi, famous for…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
88 m²
€ 220,000
For sale in Bečiichi with a luxurious terrace in a complex with a swimming pool and restaura…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
51 m²
€ 96,000
Area: 51 sq.m. To the sea: 400 meters to the sea Google maps: 42.284796, 18.875890 Price:…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,384
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 327,600
New apartment in a residential complex with swimming pool. Area: 117 m2. The apartment consi…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 338,000
A spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 361,000
Fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, spacious living room, two bathrooms and two terraces.…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 339,300
A new spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. Housing complex with a management company…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 350,000
For sale luxury two-room apartment in the "Harmony" complex, Becici. The apartment is divide…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map