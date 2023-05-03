Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Becici, Montenegro

255 properties total found
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/6 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment for sale in the suburbs of Budva, Becici. The apartment with a total area of 67…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 135,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 137,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2 Floor
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2 Floor
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3 Floor
€ 167,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 231,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 5 Floor
€ 253,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 5 Floor
€ 240,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2 Floor
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 53 m²
€ 128,315
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment with sea views in a complex with a swimming pool and restaurant. Located in a new …
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 58 m²
€ 143,000
3 bedroom apartment with sea views in Montenegro. Calculation is possible in the Russian Fed…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 108 m²
€ 330,000
Penthouse in a new building with sea views and a large terrace. Or 2 separate apartments. Be…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 170,000
Apartment in a new building with sea views. Bechichi To the sea: 7 minutes. walk in the fiel…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 63 m²
€ 171,800
For sale: Apartment with sea views in Bechichi. Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 108 m²
€ 265,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with sea view and parking space. Bechii, Budwan R…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 49 m²
€ 140,000
Apartment with beautiful sea views. Budwan Riviera, Becici. Calculation in the Russian Feder…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m²
€ 253,000
Apartment in Bechichi with sea views. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Budwan Riviera. Calculation i…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath 256 m²
€ 650,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 41 m²
€ 147,600
A comfortable picturesque club house with a swimming pool, spa and panoramic views from the …
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 107 m²
€ 406,600
For sale: Elite real estate - apartment with sea views in Becici luxury Luxury apartments w…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
4 bath 184 m²
€ 731,768
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m²
€ 320,000
Area: 84 sq.m. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 terraces with sea views Price: 320,000 euros, incl…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 39 m²
€ 138,454
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euro partial furniture bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom -…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 177,365
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros, partial furniture-bonus 50 sqm 1 bedroom…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 87 m²
€ 311,580
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros ( № 203 ) partial bonus furniture 50 sqm …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath 127 m²
€ 476,344
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 42 m²
€ 117,500
For sale: Studio apartment with sea view in a new building in Becici The apartment is brigh…
