Seaview Villas for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

32 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 408 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 211 m² 3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
Villa Villa 5 bathroomsin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 212 m²
€ 550,000
Unique property in the village of Vidikovac, near Budva with panoramic sea views, St. Nichol…
Villa 9 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
15 bath 1 184 m²
€ 950,000
Three modern villas with stunning sea views in the Komoshevina area of Budva are offered for…
Villa 9 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
7 bath 420 m²
€ 450,000
Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the author's pro…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Budva, Petrovac – Three bedroom villa with pool up in the hills of Petrovac   This modern vi…
Villa 6 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath 300 m²
€ 1,650,000
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 530,000
Dvenovievills located on a mountain slope in a club-type village in the immediate vicinity o…
Villa 4 room villain Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
3 bath 330 m²
€ 845,000
New country house in the Joy resort community and only 300 m to one of the cleanest bays and…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,900,000
Budva, Lazi – Modern villa with a swimming pool in a remote area for sale This villa is idea…

