Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
408 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
164 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 800,000
Number of rooms: 5 Number of bedrooms: 3 Area of premises: 240 m2 Land area: 548 m2 Dis…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 210,000
Number of rooms: 4 Sleeping rooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Total area: 135 m. 2 Land area: 16 m. …
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
212 m²
€ 550,000
Unique property in the village of Vidikovac, near Budva with panoramic sea views, St. Nichol…
Villa 9 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
15 bath
1 184 m²
€ 950,000
Three modern villas with stunning sea views in the Komoshevina area of Budva are offered for…
Villa 9 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
7 bath
420 m²
€ 450,000
Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the author's pro…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath
200 m²
€ 450,000
Budva, Petrovac – Three bedroom villa with pool up in the hills of Petrovac This modern vi…
Villa 6 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath
300 m²
€ 1,650,000
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 530,000
Dvenovievills located on a mountain slope in a club-type village in the immediate vicinity o…
Villa 4 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
3 bath
330 m²
€ 845,000
New country house in the Joy resort community and only 300 m to one of the cleanest bays and…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,900,000
Budva, Lazi – Modern villa with a swimming pool in a remote area for sale This villa is idea…
