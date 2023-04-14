Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bar, Montenegro

90 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 420,000
Villas of 200 m2 for sale in Budva. Living room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a swim…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 3 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in Bar, Zeleni Poyas. There is a buildin…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Fabulous villa for sale in Susanj, Bar. With a huge plot of 922m2 and large swimming pool it…
Villa 4 room villain Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 430,000
New villa in Bulariq, a village located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and Bara…
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 5154 A three-story villa with a swimming pool is for sale in a quiet location not fa…
Villa 9 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
1 500 m²
€ 3,180,000
Villa for sale in an attractive location in Budva. The villa has a area of 1,500 m2, it has…
Villa Villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 650,000
Прекрасная новая вилла в элитном посёлке Режевичи.  
Villa Villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 850,000
Каменная вилла в национальном стиле 2,5 км от Петровца, в тихом районе Крушевица. Участок 5…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
298 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 4843 Luxury villa with pool in Budva for sale. The area of the villa is 298 m…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 408 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
