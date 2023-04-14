Montenegro
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Pool Residential properties for sale in Bar, Montenegro
67 properties total found
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 139,800
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 194,400
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Incredible stone villa in the Mediterranean style with panoramic sea views in the village of…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
House 11 bathrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
11 bath
€ 470,000
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 475,000
For sale is a modern villa surrounded by beautiful nature, silence and tranquility with wo…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
8/15 Floor
€ 380,000
A spacious apartment at the Tre Canne Apart Hotel in Budva. First sea line, indoor pool, spa…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
200 m²
€ 150,000
In the area of the spa town of Bar - Shushan, you will find an inexpensive, home-like, warm,…
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 bath
241 m²
€ 350,000
Real estate in Montenegro. Magnificent apartment of 241m2 on the top floor of a 4-storey bui…
4 room house
Sas - Shas, Montenegro
3 bath
228 m²
€ 590,000
Luxurious Villa for sale in the picturesque "Uteha" with a unique view of the entire Adriati…
7 room house
Bar, Montenegro
6 bath
420 m²
€ 640,000
An incredibly beautiful house for sale in Montenegro. House on 3 floors, with an area of 420…
2 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 390,000
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Dukley Gardens is an elite complex of private residences located on the picturesque peninsul…
