Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
1018
Petrovac
170
Ulcinj
49
Cetinje
7
Rijeka Crnojevica
1
583 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 250,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Budva. The area of the apartment is 94 m2, consi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 170,000
Budva, Vidikovac - a three-room apartment with panoramic sea views for sale. Vidikovac – di…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor
€ 164,500
For sale is a spacious and bright apartment with two bedrooms in a complex with a swimming p…
2 room housein Budva, Montenegro
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 360,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - selling a house in the vicinity of Budva. Two bedrooms. With beautiful …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 41 m2 on the fifth floor of a residential building, Budva. Location o…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 188,000
Beautiful apartment in Budva. New appliances and furniture. Apartment with beautiful sea vi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 3 bedroom apartment with beautiful panoramic views in Budva, Montenegro. The apart…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 4 Floor
€ 595,000
A4-1533. Luxury Two Levels Apartment in BudvaFor sale luxury apartment in Budva only 150 met…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
A4-1532. Three Bedroom Apartment in BudvaFor sale three bedroom apartment in Budva with city…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,500
Two bedroom apartment with sea views in Budva. Area 56 m2, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. The apartment is located 300 meters from the …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5 Floor
€ 280,000
Spacious 67 m2 apartment in Tre Canne on the first line of the sea. The apartment has a terr…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment is located in sophisticated residence complex in Budva, that consist of three smal…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² 6 Floor
€ 450,000
Excellent two-bedroom apartment in a new modern house in the very center of Budva. Thanks to…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 7 Floor
€ 211,500
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budva, in the new residential comp…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 5 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 46 m2 in the very center of Budva! This spacious and modern apartment …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4 Floor
€ 230,000
Great offer! Apartments with panoramic views of the sea and Budva. The old town is just a f…

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir