Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
14
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A species penthouse in Budva from the developer. Located apartment in a house in the very ce…
€ 483,395
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office and sales complex TQ PLAZA: Currently, a penthouse is for sale. Overlooking the sea, …
€ 1,008,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Penthouse with private pool and sea view in the center of Budva Furnished penthouse for sal…
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
45 sq.m. + 50m terrace, 1 bedroom, 12th level, panoramic view. Price: €250,000 120 sq.m. + …
€ 250,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
€ 999,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Two-level four-sided apartment 158m in Petrovac Specific living room and 3 bathrooms and …
€ 175,000

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir