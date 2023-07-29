Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Multilevel-apartment

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bar, Montenegro

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
A4-1547. Two Bedroom Apartment in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale two bedroom apartment in Bud…
€ 200,000
4 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
The object code is 5.25.11.9960Home in the city of Bar 160m2 + 70m2 garage, land 207m2. Hous…
€ 165,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The new luxurious complex of the Bečichi resort area, 50 meters from the sea. A modern compl…
€ 69,900
4 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Budva, Bečići – Spacious four bedroom apartment with amazing sea views   Check our other lis…
€ 508,000
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
€ 400,000
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment is located in sophisticated residence complex in Budva, that consist of three smal…
€ 271,803
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
A4-1482. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with a Sea View For sale one bedroom apartment in B…
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 122,307
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in the suburbs of Budva, Becici. The apartment with a total area of 67…
€ 175,672
4 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Unique stone villa on the sea. Area: 168 m2 Land plot area: 507 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3…
€ 1,500,000
3 room house in Kunje, Montenegro
3 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
D3-395. Luxury Villa in Bar RivieraLuxury Villa for sale in Barskaya Riviera, Montenegro. Th…
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€ 100,072

