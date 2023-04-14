Montenegro
Pool Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Incredible stone villa in the Mediterranean style with panoramic sea views in the village of…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
House 11 bathrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
11 bath
€ 470,000
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 475,000
For sale is a modern villa surrounded by beautiful nature, silence and tranquility with wo…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
200 m²
€ 150,000
In the area of the spa town of Bar - Shushan, you will find an inexpensive, home-like, warm,…
4 room house
Sas - Shas, Montenegro
3 bath
228 m²
€ 590,000
Luxurious Villa for sale in the picturesque "Uteha" with a unique view of the entire Adriati…
7 room house
Bar, Montenegro
6 bath
420 m²
€ 640,000
An incredibly beautiful house for sale in Montenegro. House on 3 floors, with an area of 420…
2 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 390,000
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath
200 m²
€ 450,000
Budva, Petrovac – Three bedroom villa with pool up in the hills of Petrovac This modern vi…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
489 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
Stunning villa for sale in Budva. The villa consists of three floors, the distance to the se…
9 room house
Budva, Montenegro
11 bath
817 m²
€ 890,000
For sale hotel in Bar - Green Belt The building consists of 10 spacious apartments, each wi…
House
Budva, Montenegro
924 m²
€ 1,295,000
House area 924 m Area 600 m2 Sea view from all floors of the house Pool 5m*14.5m Undergr…
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa built in 2019 The villa is located on a plot of 834 m2. Area of the villa 290 sq.m.,…
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
285 m²
€ 1,000,000
The villa was built in 2019. The villa is located on a plot of 734 m2. Villa area 285 sq.m…
Villa 6 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath
300 m²
€ 1,650,000
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
240 m²
€ 1,150,000
For sale beautiful villa on 1 shoreline Area 800 m2 Villa240 sq.m Fireplace, pool 6m * 5m…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
240 m²
€ 800,000
The stylish, comfortable and spacious house was built in 2019. Area 240m2, area 570 sq.m. Vi…
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
€ 570,000
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath
450 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
500 m²
€ 650,000
Beautiful villa with two pools, covered and in the courtyard! On the lower level garage for…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
211 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
For sale luxurious three-storey apartments with fantastic views of the Old Town and St. Nico…
7 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in small, cozy village of Utekha Four floors,…
