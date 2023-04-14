Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

2 room housein Budva, Montenegro
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 360,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - selling a house in the vicinity of Budva. Two bedrooms. With beautiful …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,151,400
For sale a modern private house in the city of Budva. The area of the house is 273 m2 Plot…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 210 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of 245 m2 House with a total area of 210 m2 3 floors Garage for 2 cars with access t…
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 bath 300 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale with 6 apartments, located near the beach in the rapidly developing resort vi…
4 room housein Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 150,000
House area 150 m2 The area of the site is about 250 m2 The house is located near beaches, …
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 240 m²
€ 169,000
House with an area of 240 m2 Plot 400 m2 The house has warm waters on the water circuit, v…
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 290 m²
€ 290,000
The house is located in the city of Bar. Shop on the street 250 meters from the house, to t…
4 room housein Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 120 m²
€ 55,000
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 210 m²
€ 200,000
New house for sale in Montenegro, city of Bar To the sea 600 meters Plot of 245 m2 House …
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
290 m²
€ 124,000
On a plot of 350 m2, 2 houses were built - a residential building with 3 bedrooms and a hous…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 96 m²
€ 85,000
House area 96 m2 Land area 150 m2 Sea view House with 3 bedrooms, kitchen, living room with …
4 room housein Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 250 m²
€ 390,000
For sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an area of 250 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …

