Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
119 properties total found
New
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 360,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - selling a house in the vicinity of Budva. Two bedrooms. With beautiful …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
270 m²
€ 1,151,400
For sale a modern private house in the city of Budva. The area of the house is 273 m2 Plot…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
210 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of 245 m2 House with a total area of 210 m2 3 floors Garage for 2 cars with access t…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 bath
300 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale with 6 apartments, located near the beach in the rapidly developing resort vi…
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
150 m²
€ 150,000
House area 150 m2 The area of the site is about 250 m2 The house is located near beaches, …
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
240 m²
€ 169,000
House with an area of 240 m2 Plot 400 m2 The house has warm waters on the water circuit, v…
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
290 m²
€ 290,000
The house is located in the city of Bar. Shop on the street 250 meters from the house, to t…
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
120 m²
€ 55,000
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
210 m²
€ 200,000
New house for sale in Montenegro, city of Bar To the sea 600 meters Plot of 245 m2 House …
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
290 m²
€ 124,000
On a plot of 350 m2, 2 houses were built - a residential building with 3 bedrooms and a hous…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
96 m²
€ 85,000
House area 96 m2 Land area 150 m2 Sea view House with 3 bedrooms, kitchen, living room with …
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
250 m²
€ 390,000
For sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an area of 250 …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …
