Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
147
Petrovac
32
Ulcinj
7
Cetinje
6
Rijeka Crnojevica
1
House To archive
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
7 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,151,400
For sale a modern private house in the city of Budva. The area of the house is 273 m2 Plot…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 210 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of 245 m2 House with a total area of 210 m2 3 floors Garage for 2 cars with access t…
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 bath 300 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale with 6 apartments, located near the beach in the rapidly developing resort vi…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 240 m²
€ 169,000
House with an area of 240 m2 Plot 400 m2 The house has warm waters on the water circuit, v…
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 290 m²
€ 290,000
The house is located in the city of Bar. Shop on the street 250 meters from the house, to t…
4 room housein Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 120 m²
€ 55,000
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 210 m²
€ 200,000
New house for sale in Montenegro, city of Bar To the sea 600 meters Plot of 245 m2 House …
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
290 m²
€ 124,000
On a plot of 350 m2, 2 houses were built - a residential building with 3 bedrooms and a hous…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 96 m²
€ 85,000
House area 96 m2 Land area 150 m2 Sea view House with 3 bedrooms, kitchen, living room with …
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
4 room housein Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 250 m²
€ 390,000
For sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an area of 250 …
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 145,000
Land area 650 m2 House area 200m2 Built in 2014 For sale with furniture and appliances. On…
2 room housein Strugari, Montenegro
2 room house
Strugari, Montenegro
1 bath 118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
This property is the perfect home for peace and nature lovers! It is a massive plot in a tin…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 408 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir