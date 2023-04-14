Montenegro
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Houses
Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro
Budva
147
Petrovac
32
Ulcinj
7
Cetinje
6
Rijeka Crnojevica
1
421 property total found
New
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 360,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - selling a house in the vicinity of Budva. Two bedrooms. With beautiful …
9 room house
Bar, Montenegro
356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
House
Kruce, Montenegro
€ 110,000
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
107 m²
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house is 107 m2, ther…
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 460,000
Two-storey private house for sale, area 185 m2. Private courtyard with terrace, garden, par…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 350,000
Beautiful house for sale in Budva. The area of the house is 180 m2, the garden is 350 m2. …
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 420,000
Villas of 200 m2 for sale in Budva. Living room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a swim…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
A luxury villa of 400m² for sale. It is located 150m from the sea. View of the sea and …
House
Bar, Montenegro
€ 320,000
Modern villa in Susanj, Bar is for sale. A villa of modern construction type offers its livi…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
House for sale in Bar, Susanj. The living area of the house is 77 20 m2 and it is located on…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 299,000
This stunning villa is located in the charming town of Zupci, Bar, and offers a luxurious li…
House
Bar, Montenegro
439 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 367,000
Large house with separate apartments, located on a plot of 268 sq.m. The total area of the h…
House
Bar, Montenegro
€ 235,000
7 room house
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
For sale excellent house ( suitable for a mini hotel ) with a total area of 550 m2, located …
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
€ 225,000
New townhouses in a residential complex in the village of Lastva near Budva. The center of B…
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in Bar, Zeleni Poyas. There is a buildin…
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 440,000
Townhouse is located in the center of Budva, 400 meters from the sea, in an area with develo…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 460,000
Two-storey private house for sale, area 185 m2. Private courtyard with terrace, garden, par…
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 350,000
Beautiful house for sale in Budva. The area of the house is 180 m2, the garden is 350 m2. …
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
