Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
28
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Bar, Montenegro
Chalet
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
50 m²
Object code - 1.25.13.10997Offered for sale apartment in Sutomore, Miroshitsa district 2, a…
€ 54,735
Recommend
9 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
12
100 m²
€ 570,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
4
300 m²
The object code is 1.30.728.9029 Budva, Potkoshlyun is a luxury villa with a swimming pool ;…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
3
165 m²
3
D2-1201. Beautiful House in Front Line in Stoliv House for sale in Stoliv on a front line.&n…
€ 420,000
Recommend
5 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
6
5
159 m²
3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
€ 400,000
Recommend
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
4
154 m²
Object code - 1.25.11.8019House in Shushan 154m2, not far from the beach 450-500 On 1 floor …
€ 96,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
159 m²
NUM 4519 "Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive…
€ 455,000
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
190 m²
3
D5-126. House with panoramic sea view, Karsicifor sale house with a total area of 190m2 in t…
€ 320,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
85 m²
€ 121,600
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
€ 686,774
Recommend
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
1
62 m²
The object code is 1.20.13.8942Quartira with panoramic sea views in a residential complex in…
€ 110,000
Recommend
5 room house
Bar, Montenegro
8
4
293 m²
2
We bring to your attention a two-story villa on the Adriatic coast. The estate is located in…
€ 308,159
Recommend
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL