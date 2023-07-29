Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Chalet To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/4
A4-1400. Luxury Apartment in Tivat, Porto MontenegroFor sale luxury apartment in Tivat, Port…
€ 1,400,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Apartment with picturesque views of mountains and sea in Vista complex in the Bar, place of…
€ 130,000
Apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
The code of property - 1.28.2.4169 Apartments in complex and the Tivat gulf Dzherashevich…
€ 180,000
1 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Object code - 1.27.13.11608SALE € 170.000 Podgorica, Montenegro. Area 65 m2. Bedroom 1, anot…
€ 169,181
Apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 79 m²
€ 298,555
9 room apartment in Sustas, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Sustas, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 230 m²
This stone house for renovation is located on the first line to the sea in Prcanj, with its …
€ 745,000
2 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The code of a property - 1.25.13.2107 the Apartment on the third floor of the six-storie…
€ 110,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
NUM 5301 For sale, first and second floor of a house in Susnje, Bar. The area of the house i…
€ 670,000
5 room house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Modern villa for sale in Stoliv, Kotor Bay. The house spreads on three levels. This proper…
€ 1,302,892
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Cozy new apartment in the complex in Jenovici, a few kilometers from one of the historical …
€ 98,000
7 room house in Bar, Montenegro
7 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
House in the New Bar area, on the Bar Riviera. The two-storey house has 6 bedrooms, 2 living…
€ 280,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The object code is 1.25.728.6731   A unique luxury villa is a pleasant combination of harmon…
€ 370,000

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir