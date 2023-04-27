Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 88,550
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
54 m²
€ 113,400
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
€ 51,850
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
93 m²
€ 139,900
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath
65 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
80 m²
€ 128,800
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
123 m²
€ 155,000
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 139,800
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 194,400
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
8/15 Floor
€ 380,000
A spacious apartment at the Tre Canne Apart Hotel in Budva. First sea line, indoor pool, spa…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 bath
241 m²
€ 350,000
Real estate in Montenegro. Magnificent apartment of 241m2 on the top floor of a 4-storey bui…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Dukley Gardens is an elite complex of private residences located on the picturesque peninsul…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
156 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Dukley Garden Complex, luxury apartment. Located in the front row of houses above the beach,…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
64 m²
€ 105,000
Sold apartment in level 2 Located in a serviced complex in the town of Bar Area 64 m2 The ap…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
51 m²
€ 207,900
Apartments with installments in a new elite complex on the very shore of the Adriatic in the…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
104 m²
€ 275,000
[embed]https://youtu.be/3NkHc2kUwGU[/embed] Luxurious 3 rooms. apartments with 2 bathrooms a…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
84 m²
€ 123,200
Apartment in Laia. In a three-storey apartment building on the third floor. Apartment with t…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
77 m²
€ 100,000
Inexpensive spacious apartments in Budva, 1 km to the sea. The house was built 5 years ago. …
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath
56 m²
€ 135,000
In a beautiful place - in Petrovets - pearl of Montenegro, sold apartment with garage in a n…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
55 m²
€ 180,000
On the coast of this beautiful and modern city you can find many different hotels, apart-hot…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath
396 m²
€ 999,000
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 1,750,000
We present to your attention a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in an elite complex in Budv…
