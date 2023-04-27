Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
896
Petrovac
151
Ulcinj
40
Cetinje
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 88,550
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 54 m²
€ 113,400
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
€ 51,850
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 139,900
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 65 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 80 m²
€ 128,800
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 123 m²
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 121 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 139,800
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 194,400
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 8/15 Floor
€ 380,000
A spacious apartment at the Tre Canne Apart Hotel in Budva. First sea line, indoor pool, spa…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 bath 241 m²
€ 350,000
Real estate in Montenegro. Magnificent apartment of 241m2 on the top floor of a 4-storey bui…
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 157 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Dukley Gardens is an elite complex of private residences located on the picturesque peninsul…
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Dukley Garden Complex, luxury apartment. Located in the front row of houses above the beach,…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 64 m²
€ 105,000
Sold apartment in level 2 Located in a serviced complex in the town of Bar Area 64 m2 The ap…
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 51 m²
€ 207,900
Apartments with installments in a new elite complex on the very shore of the Adriatic in the…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 104 m²
€ 275,000
[embed]https://youtu.be/3NkHc2kUwGU[/embed] Luxurious 3 rooms. apartments with 2 bathrooms a…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath 84 m²
€ 123,200
Apartment in Laia. In a three-storey apartment building on the third floor. Apartment with t…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
77 m²
€ 100,000
Inexpensive spacious apartments in Budva, 1 km to the sea. The house was built 5 years ago. …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 56 m²
€ 135,000
In a beautiful place - in Petrovets - pearl of Montenegro, sold apartment with garage in a n…
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 55 m²
€ 180,000
On the coast of this beautiful and modern city you can find many different hotels, apart-hot…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
5 bath 396 m²
€ 999,000
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 1,750,000
We present to your attention a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in an elite complex in Budv…

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir