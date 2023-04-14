Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

1 299 properties total found
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 117,000
One-room apartment for sale in Budva in an always attractive place in the Rosino quarter. Th…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 170,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in Budva in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has …
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
22 m²
€ 59,000
Apartments for sale in a new building near the center of Budva. The building has 8 floors,…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 250,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Budva. The area of the apartment is 94 m2, consi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 260,000
Apartment in Budva 86 m2 in a house 150 meters from the sea and beaches, across the road fro…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 280,000
Sale of a furnished bartier with an area of 80 m2, located in Budva, near the bypass road ( …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3 Floor
€ 156,500
Furnished apartment for sale, with an area of 59 m2, in Rosino, Budva. The apartment is loc…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 106,000
For sale fully furnished apartment in a new house in Budva. Full meter 34 m2, the apartment …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6 Floor
€ 172,800
For sale apartment of 64 m2 in Budva. The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new ho…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 5 Floor
€ 165,000
Three bedroom furnished apartment in Budva at Brera's house in Rosino. The structure of the…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 170,000
Budva, Vidikovac - a three-room apartment with panoramic sea views for sale. Vidikovac – di…
2 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2 Floor
€ 169,990
Three-room apartment of 85 m2 for sale in Petrovac, 350 m from the coast. Apartment structu…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor
€ 164,500
For sale is a spacious and bright apartment with two bedrooms in a complex with a swimming p…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 6 Floor
€ 174,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva near TQ Plaza Area 49 m2. The window offers pa…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
67 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 3990 Apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is locat…
1 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
NUM 5218 For sale apartments under construction, in an attractive location in Petrovac. We …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 4 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale modern apartment on the 4th floor in a new house with an elevator in Budva. 62 m2 …
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
For sale is an apartment in a new house located in a quiet area of Budva called Maine. Housi…
1 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
Sale of apartments in the construction stage, in an attractive place in Petrovac. We offer …
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Budva, in the Rosino area. The area has a developed infrast…
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 5214 A newer studio apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 26 m2 and …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5210 We offer for sale an apartment in a new building, located in a quiet area of Bud…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 160,000
A4-1535. Two bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale apartment in Rozhino, Budva.  The area …
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 127,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the center of Bar - apartment area 67m2 - the apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 292,000
Sale of a furnished apartment of 80 m2, located in Budva, Nivel House. Located on the secon…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 3 Floor
€ 286,000
Sale of an apartment of 109 m2 located in Budva, Rosino. On the third floor. Three bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

Is buying apartments at Bar Riviera, Montenegro a good idea?

Bar is a popular resort town in the south of Montenegro. The tourist season lasts from April until November. In July and August, apartment-renting prices in Bar increase due to many travelers.

What are the characteristics of one of the sunniest cities of Montenegro?

The resort with a typical Mediterranean climate attracts with its beautiful nature, cozy bays, clean beaches, and a well-tended promenade. Pine and olive trees enrich the air with phytoncides and enhance its healing features. That is the reason why people who want to live in an ecologically clean locality with developed infrastructure prefer to buy property in Bar.

Among the famous sights it is worth mentioning:

  • the Old Town;
  • the King Nikola’s Palace;
  • the Church Of Saint John;
  • the 2000-year-old Old Olive Tree.

Close to Bar’s architectural monuments apartments are more expensive than similar property in new and more remote areas of the city.

Where to buy inexpensive real estate in Bar?

Cheap apartments in the resort town are located closer to the Bar’s outskirts. Nice options are in bedroom districts in 4-5-story or newer nine-story buildings. Here, property objects are much lower in price as they are further from the coast.

Is it profitable to buy expensive apartments in the Bar Riviera of Montenegro?

The most costly apartments in Bar are the ones with panoramic sea views. Foreigners purchase them for living and renting out during the high holiday season. This is a promising and profitable investment.

