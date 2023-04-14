Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

Is buying apartments at Bar Riviera, Montenegro a good idea?
Bar is a popular resort town in the south of Montenegro. The tourist season lasts from April until November. In July and August, apartment-renting prices in Bar increase due to many travelers.
What are the characteristics of one of the sunniest cities of Montenegro?
The resort with a typical Mediterranean climate attracts with its beautiful nature, cozy bays, clean beaches, and a well-tended promenade. Pine and olive trees enrich the air with phytoncides and enhance its healing features. That is the reason why people who want to live in an ecologically clean locality with developed infrastructure prefer to buy property in Bar.
Among the famous sights it is worth mentioning:
- the Old Town;
- the King Nikola’s Palace;
- the Church Of Saint John;
- the 2000-year-old Old Olive Tree.
Close to Bar’s architectural monuments apartments are more expensive than similar property in new and more remote areas of the city.
Cheap apartments in the resort town are located closer to the Bar’s outskirts. Nice options are in bedroom districts in 4-5-story or newer nine-story buildings. Here, property objects are much lower in price as they are further from the coast.
Is it profitable to buy expensive apartments in the Bar Riviera of Montenegro?
The most costly apartments in Bar are the ones with panoramic sea views. Foreigners purchase them for living and renting out during the high holiday season. This is a promising and profitable investment.