Log in
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
467 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa
Burtaisi, Montenegro
360 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
We have on offer a stunning modern villa with year-round service for your comfort. Affordab…
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
A stunning brand-new luxury Villa with unbelievable views of the sea and mountains has becom…
Villa 5 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A gorgeous villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea-view for sale, in …
Villa 3 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
214 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
493 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
408 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…
Villa 3 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
150 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
164 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
For sale, new two-storey villa with a swimming pool in Bar (Green Belt). Total area…
Villa 4 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale a new luxury villa in the Bar Riviera, Utjeha. Villa of 230 m2 has 4 bedrooms, 5…
Villa Villa
Pecurice, Montenegro
656 m²
Price on request
Bar, Dobre Vode – Small hotel on Veliki Pijesak beach, first sea line Total area: 800 sqm; …
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
420 m²
Price on request
Bar, Zeleni Pojas – Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera for sale This nicel…
