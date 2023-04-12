Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

35 properties total found
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
We have on offer a stunning modern villa with year-round service for your comfort. Affordab…
Villa 4 room villain Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
A stunning brand-new luxury Villa with unbelievable views of the sea and mountains has becom…
Villa 4 room villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale a beautiful villa in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. Villa of 250 m2 is …
Villa 5 room villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 493 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 408 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa for sale in Budva Three bedroom two bath villa build area of 128 sq.m plot a…
Villa 3 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
For sale, new two-storey villa with a swimming pool in Bar (Green Belt).  Total area…
Villa 4 room villain Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale a new luxury villa in the Bar Riviera, Utjeha. Villa of 230 m2 has 4 bedrooms, 5…
Villa 6 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 496 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa area: 496  m2 Land area: 1732 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5 + 2 Swimming pool, sauna…
Villa 4 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 940,000
Villa area: 340 m2 Land area: 710 m2 Bedrooms: 4 (3 + 1 guest room) Bathrooms: 4 (3 + 1 b…
Villa 4 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 435 m²
€ 2,200,000
Available areas: 291m2, 361m2, 435m2, 553m2 Bedrooms: 3 to 4   The only ﬁve-star lux…
Villa 5 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 632 m²
€ 2,300,000
Total area: 632 m2 Net area 524 m2 Living area 346 m2 Land area: 580 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bat…
Villa 5 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m²
€ 799,000
Property area: 500 m2 Plot area: 800 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5   Stone villa wit…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Zupci, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Zupci, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 862 m²
Price on request
Main house: Residential area: 683m2 Land area: 6,455m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Toi…
Villa 4 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Newly built villa in Krstac, Budva, is available for rent. The villa of 350 m2 is located on…
Villa 3 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 190 m²
€ 800,000
  Villa area: 190 m2 Land area: 800 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Swimming pool …
Villa 5 room villain Zupci, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zupci, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 670,000
Residential area: 200m2 Land area: 1.566m2 (or 2.847m2 with the adjacent land area) Bedroo…

