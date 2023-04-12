Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
88
Budva
26
Petrovac
13
Stari Bar
2
Sutomore
2
172 properties total found
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
467 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 460,000
Two-storey private house for sale, area 185 m2. Private courtyard with terrace, garden, par…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 420,000
Villas of 200 m2 for sale in Budva. Living room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a swim…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Fabulous villa for sale in Susanj, Bar. With a huge plot of 922m2 and large swimming pool it…
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 5154 A three-story villa with a swimming pool is for sale in a quiet location not fa…
Villa 5 room villain Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Burtaisi, Montenegro
360 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,235,000
Large villa in Shushan, near the city of Bar. The area of the house is 400 m2, and the area…
Villa 4 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 400,000
For sale villa with four bedrooms in a traditional Mediterranean style. Located on a hill i…

