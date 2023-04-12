Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
6
Budva
2
Townhouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 115,002
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 270,000
The object code is 7.30.11.10233. The house is located in the village. Krimovitsa, in 5 km f…
2 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 850,000
The total area of 156 square meters.m. Fully furnished Floor 1 Sea view Parking;
5 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
6 bath
327 m²
Price on request
Ulcinj, Kruce – House close to the sea for sale This house is located in the village of Kruc…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 38,000
The object code is 1.26.11.9664 Small house in Gorny Morin, Bunovichi, Kotor Characteristics…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
67 m²
€ 304,000
Villa 4 room villa
Radovici, Montenegro
286 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa super luxury class on the Tivat Riviera. Beautiful, spacious, very cozy. This vill…
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 85,000
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Bar - apartment area 75 m2 - 1400 meters from the sea and…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 552,080
Available areas: 63m2- 119m2 Bedrooms: 1-2 Floors: 6 Distance to the sea: 15m Price of g…
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3 bath
241 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasichi of the Lushti…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
77 m²
€ 85,000
Stylish 3 rooms. apartment in the center of Budwe with sea view! Large species terrace with …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
100 m²
Price on request
Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map